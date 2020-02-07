Winner of Tigran Mansurian Music Composition Competition announced

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Young composer Bryn Kirsch has been named as the winner of the Tigran Mansurian Music Composition Competition, the Dilijan Chamber Music Series said on Facebook.

The winner received a $2,500 prize and will also be given a professional recording and performance of his piece.

Students enrolled in a college, university, or conservatory in the state of California

during the year of entry are eligible to apply for the Competition.

One of the missions of the Competition is to encourage the creation of chamber music that demonstrates a tangible connection to Armenian art, culture, and/or history.

The Dilijan Chamber Music Series is dedicated to showcasing traditional pieces of Western classical chamber music, as well as pearls from the treasury of Armenian chamber works. Founded by members of the Lark Musical Society, this concert series is aimed at encouraging new devotees to chamber music, while simultaneously inspiring seasoned concertgoers.

