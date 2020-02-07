Parliament majority MP presents procedures around high court referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. After the Speaker of Parliament forwards the parliamentary resolution on calling a referendum regarding the constitutional amendments to the President, the latter has a three-day period to sign the document, ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Vahagn Hovakimyan, who is also a co-author of the bill, told reporters.

“We’ve already entered the phase of legal regulations. First of all, the Speaker of Parliament must sign it and forward it to the President of Armenia within a 7-day period. After receiving it, the President has a three-day period to set a referendum date. This is a legal process,” Hovakimyan said.

During a February 6 extraordinary session of parliament, the legislate body voted to call a referendum around the bill that envisages ending the terms of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and some other incumbent justices.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan