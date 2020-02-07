Construction of North-South highway is one of our key projects, says Armenian minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan received on February 6 the delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Dong-Soo Pyo, Director, Transport and Communications Division, Central and West Asia Department, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the road construction programs being implemented by the ADB’s support in Armenia were discussed. In particular, the officials discussed the construction process of North-South transportation corridor, the problems emerged and their solution ways.

“The construction of North-South transportation corridor is one of our key programs and has a strategic significance both for Armenia and the region”, Minister Suren Papikyan said, assuring that the government of Armenia has a concrete commitment and a political will to quickly solve all problems within its powers. “At the same time we are expecting the support of our partners in revising the suspended works and selecting a consulting company and share the approach that the works should be completed in accordance with the deadline”, he added.

The ADB official thanked the minister for the meeting and assured once again that the Bank is ready to assist the government on any matter for completing the project within its timetables. “The decision by the Bank’s Board to extend the agreement for the corridor by 5 years was unprecedented, therefore, we need to make joint efforts to complete the project”, Dong-Soo Pyo said.

The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to ensure the continuation of the current programs and solve jointly the existing problems.

