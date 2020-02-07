All suspected cases of 2019-nCoV test negative in Armenia so far, authorities say

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. All suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia have tested negative so far, authorities said.

The Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency, which is in charge of monitoring all arrivals at the borders, said that anyone arriving from China, or who has traveled to China in the last 14 days, is being quarantined in the event of having fever. The further monitoring after the hospitalization is carried out by the healthcare ministry.

“Fortunately, so far all hospitalized people have tested negative for the disease,” the agency said.

As of February 7, the number of confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in China has surpassed 31100, 636 have died and 1540 have recovered.

On February 5, the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia said that since January 27 a total of 859 people have arrived to Armenia from China and all of them are being monitored in accordance to their residence location.

So far, 40 people having symptoms associated with the disease have been hospitalized. 26 of them have been discharged, 14 remain hospitalized. “Everyone is receiving symptomatic treatment, and lab tests are conducted in the event of necessity”, the inspectorate reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan