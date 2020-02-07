Shanghai healthcare expert asks residents to stay at home for two more weeks to contain coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A top medic battling the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai has urged residents of the Chinese city to stay at home for another two weeks in an effort to control the epidemic.

“Please stay at home for two more weeks,” Shanghai Daily quoted Dr Zhang Wenhong as saying.

Wenhong is the director of Huashan Hospital's infectious disease department.

"It's suffocating for everyone to stay at home, but the virus is also suffocating as well. We aren't resting at home; we're fighters. Every person who stays at home is participating in the battle against the virus,” he said, according to Shanghai Daily.

Shanghai reported another three novel coronavirus cases on February 6, bringing the local total of confirmed infections to 257, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan