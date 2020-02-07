Armenian healthcare minister holds phone talk with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan held a telephone conversation with Georgia’s Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Georgia ministers discussed issues relating to the bilateral cooperation, including the national and international actions to fight the new coronavirus outbreak coming from China.

The sides expressed readiness to provide information and cooperate on ensuring an anti-epidemic safety.

Minister Torosyan invited his Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia, and the latter accepted the invitation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan