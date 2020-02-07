Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The flights of Wizz Air Hungarian budget airline on new Yerevan- Larnaca (Cyprus) -Yerevan route will be launched from June 1, 2020. The flights will be carried out twice a week, Zvartnots International Airport said on Facebook.

From April, 2020 the company will operate flights on Yerevan- Vilnius -Yerevan and Yerevan- Vienna -Yerevan routes with a frequency of flights twice a week.

 

