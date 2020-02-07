Trump discusses coronavirus with Chinese counterpart over phone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of China Xi Jinping discussed the actions on fighting against the new coronavirus during a telephone conversation today early in the morning, reports TASS.

Xi Jinping said the Chinese government and people make all possible efforts to fight this new disease. The President said Beijing is using all its resources to tackle the spread of coronavirus, adding that this outbreak is unable to stop Chine’s economic development. “We are absolutely sure that we will defeat this virus. We have everything for that”, the Chinese President said.

In his turn the US President expressed confidence that China’s power and determination will help to stop the spread of the disease.

During their talk the two Presidents agreed that it’s necessary to continue the comprehensive cooperation.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV has surpassed 31,100 in China, the death toll climbed to 636, and 1,540 people recovered from the virus.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan