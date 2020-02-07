Death toll in Chinese coronavirus climbes to 636

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV has surpassed 31,100 in China, the death toll climbed to 636, and 1,540 people recovered from the virus, China's National Health Commission said on February 7, reports TASS.

The commission said that over 186,000 people remain quarantined in China.

Most cases are reported in Hubei province (22,100), where 618 people died from the new coronavirus, and 817 others recovered. In Zhejiang (970 cases) and Guangdong (954 cases), no deaths from the coronavirus were reported, and 70 and 91 people recovered respectively.

One person died from the the new coronavirus in Beijing (274 cases). In Heilongjiang province bordering Russia 277 people were infected (three people died), and in Inner Mongolia province bordering Russia - 46 people.

Over 24,700 people remain under medical supervision in China.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.