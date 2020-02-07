Armenian minister of environment receives Swedish Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan received Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tidestrom (residence in Tbilisi), the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister said the two countries have a great prospect for expanding their cooperation within the frames of the ongoing policy for protection of environment.

The Ambassador thanked for the meeting and stated that he attaches great importance to the exchange of experience between the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan