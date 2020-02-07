LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-02-20
LONDON, FEBUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 February:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1716.00, copper price stood at $5735.00, lead price stood at $1835.00, nickel price stood at $13075.00, tin price stood at $16325.00, zinc price stood at $2215.00, molybdenum price stood at $23369.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
