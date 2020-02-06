Temperature stress expected in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The temperature in Armenia will gradually decline by 18-20 degrees. ARMENPRESS reports head of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Gagik Surenyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“In the upcoming days we will be subjected to temperature stress. The temperature will gradually decline by 18-20 degrees”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan