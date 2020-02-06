Temperature stress expected in Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The temperature in Armenia will gradually decline by 18-20 degrees. ARMENPRESS reports head of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Gagik Surenyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“In the upcoming days we will be subjected to temperature stress. The temperature will gradually decline by 18-20 degrees”, he wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 02.06-21:51 Temperature stress expected in Armenia
- 02.06-21:15 PACE Co-rapporteurs make correction to earlier statement
- 02.06-21:01 Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 2nd part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament
- 02.06-20:46 Democracy in Armenia is irreversible – 1st part of Pashinyan’s speech at parliament
- 02.06-20:24 Issue of suspending powers of Constitutional Court President and members to be put to referendum
- 02.06-20:00 Armenian parliament debates on putting Constitutional amendments to referendum
- 02.06-19:52 Armenian parliament declines bill on suspending powers of President, members of Constitutional Court
- 02.06-18:40 President Sarkissian never invested in Turkey or Azerbaijan – Presidential administration
- 02.06-17:39 Karen Sargsyan appointed Chairman of Water Committee
- 02.06-17:36 World Bank’s team is in Armenia to discuss business climate reforms agenda
- 02.06-17:05 Prime Minister to attend parliamentary debates of constitutional amendments bill on high court
- 02.06-16:45 Majority can’t call referendum on high court bill without first reading approval, argues opposition
- 02.06-16:19 Anti-Armenian pogroms of Baku discussed in European Parliament
- 02.06-15:48 Artsakh Ombudsman comments on statement of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission
- 02.06-15:32 WATCH: Passerby child’s joyful hug leaves Armenian PM with lifetime memory
- 02.06-15:13 Armenian, Kazakh healthcare ministers discuss international efforts for fighting coronavirus
- 02.06-15:05 Armenian President receives Ambassador of Italy
- 02.06-14:29 Parliament majority maneuvers to call referendum on high court changes
- 02.06-14:19 Armenian President holds meeting with Swedish Ambassador
- 02.06-14:05 New EEC Board Chairman to visit Armenia on February 7
- 02.06-14:00 Azerbaijani ex-banker’s wife loses London appeal over unexplained wealth orders
- 02.06-13:38 Armenian embassy in Russia to ensure evacuated national’s repatriation after quarantine period
- 02.06-13:34 To taste Sevan trout, visit concerts: 105-year-old Nourhan Josephovich discovers Armenia
- 02.06-13:30 Parliament majority bill on high court includes possibility of referendum
- 02.06-13:00 Lawmakers debate bill on replacing high court justices
12:13, 01.30.2020
Viewed 3437 times Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens
16:57, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2862 times URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
21:54, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2720 times Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
11:20, 01.30.2020
Viewed 2674 times Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial
19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 2135 times 105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship