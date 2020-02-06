President Sarkissian never invested in Turkey or Azerbaijan – Presidential administration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian or his family members never made any direct or non-direct investments in Turkey or Azerbaijan, nor will make in the future, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the President’s Office said, commenting on some announcements related to the President of the Republic.

“Taking into account the inquiries of different news outlets related to some announcements addressed to the President of the Republic, we inform that President Armen Sarkissian provides annual declaration of possession. It’s an open document, where the incomes and financial resources of the President are clearly mentioned.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian or his family members never made any direct or non-direct investments in Turkey or Azerbaijan, nor will make in the future.

Besides, Armen Sarkissian has never held any shares of the British Petrolium company. As it was mentioned in the official biography of the President, he worked as a senior consultant for the company, and, according to the agreement, Caucasus was excluded from the zone of his activities. In addition, the British Petrolium is an Open Joint Stock Company, the shareholders of which are known. Anyone with some computer skills can easily find their names.

There are hundreds of companies that have “Knightsbridge” word in their names which operate in strictly different spheres in different parts of the world and have different owners and shareholders. The small group of companies the names of which included “Knightsbridge” word with which Armen Sarkissian had some links, does not exist for a long time and none of those companies ever invested in the projects of the British Petrolium or in Azerbaijan.

The announcements are groundless and fictional”, reads the statement of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan