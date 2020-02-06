World Bank’s team is in Armenia to discuss business climate reforms agenda

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan received member of the World Bank Group’s Doing Business reform team Alejandro Espinosa-Wang to discuss the methodological issues of the report, as well as the Bank’s support to Armenia’s future business climate reforms, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister thanked for the consulting report that is a useful guideline to address the existing resources to solve the current issues, as well as to organize future works.

The minister said the Bank’s annual assessment is important not only in terms of making comparisons with other countries, but also from environment perspective to get a right and real picture on the existing problems, taking into account the respective regulations accepted in the world.

Alejandro Espinosa-Wang thanked the minister for the meeting and productive discussions, and outlined the issues that are on the agenda of this stage.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan