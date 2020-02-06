WATCH: Passerby child’s joyful hug leaves Armenian PM with lifetime memory

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A passerby child’s joyful and surprise hug has left Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched with what he described as “a very big and valuable event” in his life.

Yesterday evening, when the PM was leaving the government headquarters in Republic Square to head for a meeting, a passerby child who was walking with parents was so excited to see the PM in person that the kid ran at him with open arms for a hug. Pashinyan is seen embracing and hugging his little fan in the video.

The heartwarming moment was caught on CCTV footage, and Pashinyan himself shared it online.

“I was leaving from the main entrance of the government building and this passerby child proved with this behaviour that everything is going to be all right. I know, many will consider this PR, even cheap PR, but when I found out that the security cameras have caught this moment on tape, I wanted to share it here as a very big and valuable moment that took place in my life,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

