Armenian, Kazakh healthcare ministers discuss international efforts for fighting coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan held a telephone conversation with Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The two ministers discussed the national and international efforts for fighting new coronavirus that was first detected in China. The Armenian minister thanked his Kazakh counterpart for transporting one of the Armenian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Nur-Sultan via a Kazakh plane, as well as for organizing the citizen’s accommodation and medical treatment until the latter will return to Armenia.

The ministers also talked about the healthcare agenda of Armenia and Kazakhstan within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in particular the single regulation of tobacco product types.

