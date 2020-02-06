Armenian President receives Ambassador of Italy
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The Armenian President and the Ambassador discussed issues relating to the upcoming official visit of President Sarkissian to Italy in September 2020.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
