Armenian President holds meeting with Swedish Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tidestrom (residence in Tbilisi), the Presidential office told Armenpress.

The Swedish Ambassador said 2019 was a productive year for the development of the Armenian-Swedish relations as during this period mutual visits at different levels were held, the cooperation of the two countries received a new quality.

The Armenian President highlighted the progress recorded and stated that there are broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of new technologies, artificial intelligence, food safety and tourism.

President Sarkissian highly valued the assistance provided to Armenia by the Swedish government for strengthening the democratic institutions, protecting human rights and establishing the rule of law.

Both sides highlighted the development and strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan