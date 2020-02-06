Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

New EEC Board Chairman to visit Armenia on February 7

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on February 7, the EEC told Armenpress.

During the visit the new Chairman of the EEC Board will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, President Armen Sarkissian and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

The meetings are expected to focus on the strategic directions of the Eurasian integration development by 2025, as well as the approaches on eliminating the current barriers and restrictions in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




