Parliament majority bill on high court includes possibility of referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary majority’s (My Step bloc) bill on enabling the replacement of high court justices who were appointed under the previous constitution also includes the possibility of solving the matter through referendum, Deputy Chair of the State-Legal Affairs Committee of parliament Anna Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Constitutional amendments bill is debated and adopted by second reading, and the rule of procedure has a regulation that prior to being put up for second reading debates the bill is sent to the Constitutional Court for a conclusion. After that, if parliament doesn’t adopt it by second reading, the matter is put for referendum,” she said.

The bill is set to be debated today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan