Lawmakers debate bill on replacing high court justices

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The special session of parliament has kicked off and lawmakers will debate the parliamentary majority’s bill on making constitutional amendments that will enable replacing the Constitutional Court justices who were appointed under the previous constitution.

