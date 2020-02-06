Extraordinary session of Council of Parliament kicks off

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Council of Parliament has kicked off.

Earlier today the ruling My Step faction petitioned to hold this extraordinary session.

Today the Parliament was going to hold an extraordinary session, but it was cancelled because the ruling bloc recalled the bills that were on the agenda.

During today’s extraordinary session, which was cancelled, the MPs were going to debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the constitutional laws on Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, Referendum and Constitutional Court at first and second hearings. The lawmakers were also planning to debate the bill on making amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court which proposes to terminate powers of the president and members of the Constitutional Court.

