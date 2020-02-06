Ruling faction again petitions to convene extraordinary session of Parliament Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament again petitioned to convene an extraordinary session of the Parliament Council, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said during an extraordinary session convened today, stating that the faction recalled the bills on the agenda, and the session is cancelled.

“Today in the morning the initiator put into circulation a new, a similar bill, and the My Step bloc again petitioned to convene an extraordinary session of the Council of Parliament. I received that notification. We will hold an extraordinary session of the Council in an hour to discuss the petition”, Mirzoyan said.

During today’s extraordinary session, which was cancelled, the MPs were going to debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the constitutional laws on Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, Referendum and Constitutional Court at first and second hearings. The lawmakers were also planning to debate the bill on making amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court which proposes to terminate powers of the president and members of the Constitutional Court.

