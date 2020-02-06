Special session of parliament cancelled after ruling bloc retracts bills from agenda

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary majority, the ruling My Step faction, has retracted the bills on the agenda and thus the special session of parliament did not convene, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The Speaker said the bills were most likely recalled due to some technical issues.

The session was supposed to debate the parliament majority’s bill on amending the constitution and introducing a measure to solve the crisis around the Constitutional Court, enabling the replacement of some of the justices and the chairman.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan