Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off today.

3 issues are included in the session agenda.

The MPs will debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the constitutional laws on Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, Referendum and Constitutional Court at first and second hearings.

The lawmakers will also debate the bill on making amendments to the Law on Constitutional Court which proposes to terminate powers of the president and members of the Constitutional Court.

