Former NSS chief Vanetsyan announces plans to engage in active politics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan announced about his plans to engage in active politics.

“I will make an announcement on my plan to engage in active politics and will try to be presented already at the political field. Engaging in political activity supposes creation, registration of a political force, which I am going to do in the nearest future. Soon a new political force will be established, political consultations are already being held for this purpose, and we will announce about the registration of our party very soon”, Vanestyan said at a meeting with a group of editors of newspapers.

