Taiwan bans Chinese tourists amid coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan has banned tourists from China from entering its territory effective February 6. Foreigners who have visited Hong Kong and Macau recently will also be barred from entering the country.

However, foreigners who have resident status of Taiwan will be allowed entry.

The local authorities said the Taiwanese who have traveled to China, Hong Kong and Macau must undergo 14-day quarantine at home.

The local authorities have even imposed limitations on buying face masks in the country per person, and the buyer must produce medical insurance to be able to acquire the preventive masks, Interfax reports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan