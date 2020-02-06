Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

2019-nCoV confirmed cases surpass 28000 in China

2019-nCoV confirmed cases surpass 28000 in China

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has surpassed 28000, with the death toll reaching 563.

So far, 1153 patients have been treated and recovered, Chinese healthcare authorities reported.

According to the Chinese government, more than 186000 people are currently quarantined in China.

Most the confirmed cases (19,6 thousand) are in Hubei province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration