2019-nCoV confirmed cases surpass 28000 in China

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China has surpassed 28000, with the death toll reaching 563.

So far, 1153 patients have been treated and recovered, Chinese healthcare authorities reported.

According to the Chinese government, more than 186000 people are currently quarantined in China.

Most the confirmed cases (19,6 thousand) are in Hubei province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan