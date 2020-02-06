Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

15 Israeli soldiers injured in Jerusalem vehicle ramming attack

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. 15 Israeli soldiers were injured when a motorist deliberately rammed their vehicle into the off-duty troops, Jerusalem Post reports.

The suspected car ramming attack, which is currently treated as terrorism, took place in a driveway in Beit Jala, near Bethlehem. One of the victims is in critical condition.

According to Channel 13, the Israeli soldiers were on a tour in Jerusalem at the time of the attack.

Authorities believe the perpetrator noticed the group and deliberately rammed the vehicle into them.

The suspect is currently at-large.


Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




