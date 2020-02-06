Lebanese-Armenian man wins $1,2 million jackpot

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A Lebanese-Armenian man working as a driver in Lebanon has won a 1,2 million dollar jackpot, Arevelk newspaper reported.

Speaking to reporters, the lucky winner Tigran Zakarian said he plays the lottery twice a week.

“I couldn’t sleep all night after finding out that I won”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan