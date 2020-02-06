Lebanese-Armenian man wins $1,2 million jackpot
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A Lebanese-Armenian man working as a driver in Lebanon has won a 1,2 million dollar jackpot, Arevelk newspaper reported.
Speaking to reporters, the lucky winner Tigran Zakarian said he plays the lottery twice a week.
“I couldn’t sleep all night after finding out that I won”, he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:15 Special session of parliament cancelled after ruling bloc retracts bills from agenda
- 11:02 American actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
- 11:00 Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE
- 10:52 Former NSS chief Vanetsyan announces plans to engage in active politics
- 10:27 Taiwan bans Chinese tourists amid coronavirus outbreak
- 10:19 2019-nCoV confirmed cases surpass 28000 in China
- 10:11 15 Israeli soldiers injured in Jerusalem vehicle ramming attack
- 10:00 Lebanese-Armenian man wins $1,2 million jackpot
- 09:47 At least three dead as Turkish jet skids off runway in Istanbul
- 09:44 Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists
- 09:24 Road condition
- 09:08 European Stocks - 05-02-20
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-02-20
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-02-20
- 09:01 Oil Prices Up - 05-02-20
- 02.05-20:53 NSS Armenia arrests high ranking official for abuse of power
- 02.05-20:45 Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassadors of OSCE and CoE countries discuss situation over Constitutional Court
- 02.05-19:48 1st Armenian Ambassador to Iceland delivers credentials to President Jóhannesson
- 02.05-19:36 Armenian parliament to discuss amendments to law on Constitutional Court tomorrow
- 02.05-19:00 105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship
- 02.05-18:17 2 other servicemen charged for death of their co-serviceman
- 02.05-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-20
- 02.05-17:43 Asian Stocks - 05-02-20
- 02.05-16:47 Parliament majority introduces bill on terminating powers of Constitutional Court Chairman, justices
- 02.05-16:29 Session of the Council of the National Assembly again postponed
12:13, 01.30.2020
Viewed 3347 times Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens
16:57, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2726 times URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
21:54, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2643 times Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
11:20, 01.30.2020
Viewed 2605 times Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial
13:45, 02.01.2020
Viewed 1901 times Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA