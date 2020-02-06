At least three dead as Turkish jet skids off runway in Istanbul

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. At least three people have been killed, 179 other were injured after a passenger plane landing at an airport in Istanbul has skidded off the runway and broken into three parts, reports BBC.

The Pegasus Airlines jet was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Izmir province in the west when it crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport.

The Boeing 737 was trying to land in heavy tailwinds and rain.

The airport was closed and flights diverted after the accident.

The majority of people on board were Turkish, but local media quoted the airline's records as saying there were 22 foreign passengers from 12 other countries. A small number of children are believed to have been on board.

According to the preliminary reports, the plane couldn't hold on the runway due to poor weather conditions.