Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 6, as of 08:40, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for passenger cars, but is closed for trucks.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

