Road condition
09:24, 6 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 6, as of 08:40, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for passenger cars, but is closed for trucks.
The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
