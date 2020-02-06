LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.18% to $1716.00, copper price up by 1.22% to $5735.00, lead price down by 0.49% to $1835.00, nickel price up by 1.55% to $13075.00, tin price up by 0.77% to $16325.00, zinc price up by 0.14% to $2215.00, molybdenum price up by 1.92% to $23369.00, cobalt price down by 1.42% to $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.