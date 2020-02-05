Parliamentary standing committee chair hosts UNHCR Representative in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. UNHCR Representative in Armenia, Ms. Anna-Carin Öst, visited on February 5 the Parliament of Armenia where she had a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee on science, education, culture, diaspora, youth and sports, Mr. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the Standing Committee told Armenpress.

The Chairman welcomed the guest noting that they had last met when he was still the Minister of Diaspora and had just returned from his mission to Middle East countries: Syria and Lebanon. Mr. Hayrapetyan introduced to Ms. Anna-Carin Öst the activities carried out by the Standing Committee in the course of the past year and talked about the developments of legislative improvements in the light of the ongoing democratization processes. The draft law on repatriation planned to be presented at an upcoming session in the autumn was particularly mentioned in that regard.

Ms. Anna-Carin Öst talked about the work and activities carried out by her agency by focusing on education and youth.

Issues related to the Syrian-Armenians, as well as the other fields covered by the Committee were discussed during the meeting, as well.