1st Armenian Ambassador to Iceland delivers credentials to President Jóhannesson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Iceland Alexander Arzumanyan (residence in Stockholm) delivered credentials to President of Iceland Guðni. Jóhannesson on February 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, after delivering the credentials, Ambassador Arzumanyan had a private conversation with President Jóhannesson.

The President of Iceland welcomed the decision of the Government of Armenia to accredit its 1st Ambassador in Iceland. At the request of the President the Ambassador presented the process of democratic reforms in Armenia, the recent developments over the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as Armenia-EU cooperation prospects.

The sides also discussed a broad scope of issues referring to the deepening of Armenia-Iceland bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan