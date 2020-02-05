2 other servicemen charged for death of their co-serviceman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Charges have been filed against servicemen (conscript) Khachik Grigoryan and Spartak Avetisyan over the case of the death of another serviceman Vahram Avagyan, ARMENPRESS reports head of the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that the two are charged under Article 359 (3) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, that is, breaching the rules of conduct of servicemen in the absence of subordinate relations between them, which negligently caused grave consequences.

“A motion has been filed to the court to choose detention as a preventive measure for them> Harutyunyan wrote.

Another serviceman, Davit Movsisyan, who is the son of former MP Arakel Movsisyan (Shmays), was remanded on February 4. The same charges are pressed against him.

The incident took place on January 30.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan