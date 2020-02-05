Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-20

YEREVAN, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.08 drams to 478.72 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.52 drams to 527.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 7.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.29 drams to 625.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 256.47 drams to 23984.88 drams. Silver price is down by 0.66 drams to 272.89 drams. Platinum price is down by 33.27 drams to 14837.12 drams.