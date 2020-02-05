Asian Stocks - 05-02-20
TOKYO, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 February:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.02% to 23319.56 points, japanese TOPIX is up by 1.04% to 1701.83 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.25% to 2818.09 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.42% to 26786.74 points.
- 02.05-20:53 NSS Armenia arrests high ranking official for abuse of power
- 02.05-20:45 Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassadors of OSCE and CoE countries discuss situation over Constitutional Court
- 02.05-19:48 1st Armenian Ambassador to Iceland delivers credentials to President Jóhannesson
- 02.05-19:36 Armenian parliament to discuss amendments to law on Constitutional Court tomorrow
- 02.05-19:00 105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship
- 02.05-18:17 2 other servicemen charged for death of their co-serviceman
- 02.05-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-20
- 02.05-17:43 Asian Stocks - 05-02-20
- 02.05-16:47 Parliament majority introduces bill on terminating powers of Constitutional Court Chairman, justices
- 02.05-16:29 Session of the Council of the National Assembly again postponed
- 02.05-16:27 ‘There is no insurmountable winter’ – China’s Ambassador to Armenia on fighting coronavirus outbreak
- 02.05-15:51 Yerevan included in National Geographic 2020 Cool List for travel
- 02.05-15:13 Armenians mostly prefer Nare and Davit as baby names
- 02.05-14:41 Urban Development Committee chief’s office searched by National Security Service
- 02.05-14:30 1,894,377 tourists visited Armenia in 2019
- 02.05-14:02 All suspected cases of coronavirus test negative in Armenia so far
- 02.05-13:43 China develops robot for coronavirus testing
- 02.05-13:22 Yerevan minibus driver skips sobriety test, slams into tree shortly afterwards during rush-hour
- 02.05-13:13 Opposition MPs want to introduce 20,000 dram fine for driving without snow tires in winters
- 02.05-12:23 21 countries send aid to coronavirus-hit China
- 02.05-11:46 Belgium’s Ghent University includes Armenian scientist’s study in curriculum
- 02.05-11:35 Armenia thanks Russia for assisting in evacuation of citizen from Wuhan, China
- 02.05-10:59 Big Business Bridge global forum to be held in Armenia
- 02.05-10:57 Camel dies at Yerevan Zoo
- 02.05-10:48 Second Armenian citizen to be evacuated from China by Russian Aerospace Forces
12:13, 01.30.2020
Viewed 3304 times Armenia lifts visa requirements for Serbian citizens
16:57, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2629 times URGENT: Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free regime with China over coronavirus
21:54, 01.31.2020
Viewed 2604 times Government, parliament respected legal procedures to resolve Constitutional Court situation– PACE
11:20, 01.30.2020
Viewed 2574 times Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial
13:45, 02.01.2020
Viewed 1873 times Sweden ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA