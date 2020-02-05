Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Asian Stocks - 05-02-20

Asian Stocks - 05-02-20

TOKYO, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.02% to 23319.56 points, japanese TOPIX is up by 1.04% to 1701.83 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.25% to 2818.09 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.42% to 26786.74 points.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration