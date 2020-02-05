Session of the Council of the National Assembly again postponed 

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the National Assembly of Armenia has been again postponed. ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with reporters on February 5 Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said that the session has been postponed for adding a new issue in the agenda.

“It may take place today at 18:00”, Simonyan said.

The session of the Council of the National Assembly was postponed on February 4 until February 5. The Council will discuss the issue of debating on the bill on Constitutional amendments during an extraordinary parliament sitting, which supposes to suspend the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan and some members of the Constitutional Court.

