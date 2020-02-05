‘There is no insurmountable winter’ – China’s Ambassador to Armenia on fighting coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Every Chinese citizen is concerned about the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the developments are under the great attention of the international community. From 2019 December 8 until 2020 February 4, as of 24:00 there were 24363 confirmed cases of infection in China, the outbreak situation is serious, there have been 491 deaths, and 892 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Nevertheless, the mortality rate of the novel coronavirus in China is very low, only 2%, which is far lower than the mortality rate of other infectious diseases such as Ebola, SARS and MERS. 191 cases have been confirmed abroad, which is less than 1%, 21 patients have been treated and 1 has died. The majority of these cases are happening in Wuhan, the administrative capital of the Hubei Province of China, where the situation is the most serious.

The safety of human life and physical health are of most important significance. Resisting the difficult outbreak situation, the Government of China timely took a series of strong and effective measures, the people of the entire country united, and the prevention of a pandemic and control of the outbreak are considered the top objectives now. On January 25, the first day of the Lunar New Year, Secretary Xi Jinping convened an emergency session of the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and presented comprehensive arrangements: a task force of the Chinese Communist Party headed by the Prime Minister was formed with the objective of conducting work in the direction of preventing the outbreak and strengthening supervision. On January 27, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang hurried to the city of Wuhan to inspect and lead the prevention and control works against the outbreak. During the preceding few days the Chinese government adopted various preventive and control measures: with the purpose of temporarily closing the external flow into Wuhan and other nearby cities, cancelling mass gatherings, cancelling paid hospital services and providing medical support to all confirmed or suspected patients, as well as during 15 days by surpassing the excellent “Chinese speed” two new hospitals were built which are already receiving patients with the purpose of centralized quarantine and treatment. Thousands of doctors and healthcare workers assumed the hospital treatment work. At all financial levels, as a subsidy fund 27,3 billion yuans (approximately 4 billion USD) was allocated, which has been entirely directed at treating the patients and ensuring medical supplies. China has built a comprehensive and multi-layered prevention and control system which is centered on the city of Wuhan in Hubei province – from central to local level – in all aspects with open and transparent work and scientific and regular progress. The Chinese people’s and society’s will to help one another and together overcome the difficulties is entirely mobilized, the entire country is mobilized, and everyone is united around one goal – to reach a situation when the entire society can fight against the outbreak.

Public health has no limits. China has always carried out responsible policy, has actively implemented international cooperation in an open and transparent manner and has informed the WHO about the outbreak, it provided technical information maximally quickly, and it also provided the virus genome.

WHO experts have been invited to Wuhan. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited China a few days ago and exchanged ideas over the prevention and control measures, fully approved China’s prevention and control, and highly appreciated China’s huge efforts in combating the outbreak in the world.

Taking into consideration the outbreak’s developments, the WHO announced on January 30 that the Wuhan novel coronavirus constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that WHO is fully confident in China’s ability in controlling the outbreak, emphasizing that with China’s response measures new and higher standards have been defined for prevention and control of infectious diseases: He spoke against tourism, trade and other measure restrictions towards China. Hard times reveal true friends. After the outbreak, leaders of Russia, Britain, Belarus and other countries expressed their support and help through various measures to China and helped with necessary anti-pandemic materials. We have also received the understanding and support of Armenian leaders and friends in fighting the outbreak: Prime Minister N. Pashinyan, President A. Sarkissian and Minister of Foreign Affairs Z. Mnatsakanyan have expressed sympathies to the Chinese leadership. Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan spoke on behalf of the Armenian government about the Chinese government’s decisive and effective prevention and anti-outbreak measures, and also expressed support to the Chinese government and those fighting the outbreak. Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan tweeted a statement noting that Armenia and China are standing together. An Armenian working in China, Sophia Avagyan, told her own experience on Facebook. She stayed home for several days in order to prevent and control the outbreak. On Saturday, upon opening her door, she found an English-language letter and food. It was a Chinese stranger who wrote the letter asking about her health. Sophia wrote “They didn’t even knock. This is the silence in which the humanity’s outcry cannot hide, and this is humanity’s salvation. I am touched”. Days ago, our Armenian friend Aram personally bought 3000 medical masks which have been shipped by the embassy to the outbreak affected area. Milena Muradyan, who studied in China for 5 years, and returned in 2017, upon learning about the outbreak ran to pharmacy after pharmacy and bought 2250 masks (including 100 for children) and sent them to the affected area in China. The mutual support and mutual-assistance of the Chinese and Armenian peoples, the perception of care and mutual support towards each other are the bright reflection of the friendship between the two peoples. There is no insurmountable winter, and there is no spring that will not come. I am sure that under the strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese Government, relying on China’s institutional advantages and solid material and scientific foundations, through the international community’s united efforts the gallant Chinese people will be able to overcome the outbreak as soon as possible and serve to the global public health by making a positive contribution.

Tian Erlong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Armenia

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan