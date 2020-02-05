Yerevan included in National Geographic 2020 Cool List for travel

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is among the world’s 20 destinations selected by National Geographic for its 2020 Cool List – a list of cities and countries “you should have on your travel horizon”.

“Welcome to the new decade. By now you’ve probably brushed off January’s lethargy, and are fixing your sights on the year ahead. If so, we’ve got just the thing: our annual Cool List. We’ve selected the 20 places you should have on your travel horizon. The National Geographic Traveller Cool List 2020 celebrates 20 destinations to keep in mind this year, from Slovenia and Los Angeles to Yerevan and Namibia”, the National Geographic said in the article, presenting the top 20 destinations.

“New routes are opening up to the Armenian capital, one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities,” the article notes, mentioning the recently launched affordable Ryanair and Wizz Air flights.

National Geographic is noting that tour operators are focusing not only on “Yerevan’s rich past, but also its distinctive cuisine and millennia-old wine traditions, capitalising on a growing interest in the Silk Road”.

Namibia, Baja California, Lebanon, Cumbria, Slovenia, Wales, Panama, Brisbane, Salt Lake City, Lyon, Los Angeles and other destinations are featured in the Cool List 2020.

