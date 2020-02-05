Urban Development Committee chief’s office searched by National Security Service

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) officers are conducting a search operation at Urban Development Committee Chairman Vahagn Vermishyan’s office, the NSS told ARMENPRESS.

The NSS said they will provide additional information in an official statement later. According to unconfirmed media reports Vermishyan is currently under criminal investigation into alleged corruption-related activities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan