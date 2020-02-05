All suspected cases of coronavirus test negative in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare ministry says all suspected cases of the novel coronavirus so far have turned out to be the simple flu, and all coronavirus tests were negative.

Since January 27 – the day when Armenia began monitoring and screening all arrivals at the borders amid the outbreak in China and elsewhere – 859 people have arrived to Armenia from China. All of them are under monitoring by district clinics.

Since then, 40 people with symptoms associated with the disease were hospitalized. 26 of the 40 have already been discharged, and more patients are being discharged since then.

But 14 remain hospitalized, the healthcare ministry said without elaborating. It however stressed that all patients with flu-like symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Soon the World Health Organization will supply Armenia with more novel coronavirus test kits, in addition to those supplied by Russia earlier.

“At this moment the situation in Armenia is under control, no cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded, all necessary preventive measures are being taken in coordination with stakeholder organizations and international organizations”, the ministry said.

