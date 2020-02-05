China develops robot for coronavirus testing

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. China’s major robot manufacturer Siasun and the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Science are working on the development of a robot that will replace nurses in conducting throat testing to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, Xinhua news reported.

In a new coronavirus test, a nurse uses a swab to collect secretions from the patient's throat for testing, which risks infecting the nurse because of the exposure to the virus.

The robot, which will include a snake-shaped mechanical arm and a swab collection part, can be controlled remotely to protect the medical staff from being infected, according to Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd.