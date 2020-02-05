Yerevan minibus driver skips sobriety test, slams into tree shortly afterwards during rush-hour

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The driver of a public minibus, known as marshrutka, in Yerevan who crashed the vehicle into a Honda sedan on a highway during rush hour and then slammed into a tree had failed to show up for the daily sobriety test in the morning earlier, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that as a rule, every morning the drivers report to the central station for registration and pass a sobriety test. “While the consequences of this given driver’s violations will be revealed after the traffic police’s investigation”, he said.

The minibus had passengers on board at the time of the crash, 5 of them have been hospitalized.

The driver was also hospitalized. According to unconfirmed media reports, the driver was heavily intoxicated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan