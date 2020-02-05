Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Armenia thanks Russia for assisting in evacuation of citizen from Wuhan, China

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The second Armenian citizen to be evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak has been airlifted to Russia as a result of cooperation with Russian colleagues, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry said they maintain contact with the national – Lyudmila Baghdasaryan – and are taking measures to organize her repatriation from Russia as soon as possible.

“We express our profound gratitude to our partners in Russia for rapidly responding to Armenia’s request and providing  assistance”, the foreign ministry said.

Other nationals of Armenia currently in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, have refused to be evacuated.

The evacuation is not being carried out in other provinces of China.

