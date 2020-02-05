Camel dies at Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo said February 5 one of its camels has died. Acting Director of the Yerevan Zoo Vladimir Simonyan told ARMENPRESS they don’t know why the animal died yet. “We are waiting for the lab tests”, he said, adding that he will give updates as soon as information becomes available.

Two years ago, a bezoar ibex of the zoo was found dead outside the facility’s limits. Then, in 2019, three kangaroos were mauled to death by stray dogs. The Yerevan Zoo was in the media-spotlight for quite a while regarding the incidents. The current acting director was appointed after the then-director stepped down amid the scandal.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan