Big Business Bridge global forum to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of economy Naira Margaryan met with Director of the Institute of Management Consulting, IMC Armenia, Silva Mesropyan.

IMC Armenia is a member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting aimed at discussing the organization and preparations works of the upcoming Big Business Bridge global forum which will take place in Armenia in May.

The Armenian ministry of economy, as an official partner of the event, attaches great importance to the development of consulting institute in Armenia. “Among our priorities is the creation of a favorable ecosystem for business development, and the presence of high-quality and relevant consulting services is one of its most important components. We still have a lot of work to do on this path”, the deputy minister said.

Holding the forum in Armenia aims at boosting the consulting service market in the country by enabling the representatives of the consulting field and the business to get acquainted with the mutual cooperation opportunities, the international experience and developments.

On the sidelines of the forum the Asia Pacific Hub Meeting will take place.

ICMCI member states are Austria, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Russia, US, China, Sweden, Switzerland, etc.

