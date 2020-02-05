South Korea allocating $3 billion, ramps up countermeasures against coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. South Korea is creating a 3 billion dollar reserve fund and is ramping up countermeasures to combat the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced on February 5.

He said soon South Korea may expand restrictions on entry of foreign visitors.

“The Government is comprehensively preparing for the further possible spread of the virus,” he said.

As of February 4, South Korea has 18 confirmed cases of the disease. 129 are quarantined.

