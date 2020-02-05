LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.35% to $1713.00, copper price up by 1.14% to $5666.00, lead price down by 0.86% to $1844.00, nickel price up by 0.19% to $12875.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $16200.00, zinc price up by 1.12% to $2212.00, molybdenum price up by 0.68% to $22928.00, cobalt price stood at $35250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.